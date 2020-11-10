Suzy Cortez Shows Off Her Smoking-Hot Body In Lacy Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Suzy Cortez has a smoking-hot physique that looks good in everything she puts on it. Luckily for her 2.4 million fans, she like to flash plenty of skin on social media, and in her latest Instagram post, she decided to do so in a set of set of saphire lingerie.

Suzy’s ensemble included a bra with satin cups with a section of lace between them. It also featured thin, satin straps that crossed over the top of each breast. A gold detail in the middle of her cleavage called attention to her voluptuous chest. The panties were primarily lace and they had a low-cut front. She also sported a lace garter belt and a sheer coverup, which she wore open to expose the front side of her body. The items also had small satin bows on them, adding a feminine vibe to the flirty set.

The popular influencer wore her raven-hued hair with a deep side part and styled straight. A section of it fell over one of her shoulders with the ends skimming the top of her thigh.

Suzy accessorized with a chunky pearl bracelet, and she wore a pale polish on her fingernails.

The picture captured the former Miss BumBum World winner facing the camera while she stood in front of a curtain that was situated near a collection of potted plants that included palm trees. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her curvy booty and muscular thighs. She held the coverup open in an enticing manner while she held her other hand near her cheek. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Also on display was her amazingly flat abs. Her bronze skin looked flawless as seemed to glow in the light.

Hundreds of Suzy’s fans took to the comments section to rave over the sensual snap.

“Just gorgeous body goddess,” wrote one admirer with dozens of pink heart and smiley face emoji.

“You have my attention,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Beautiful,” a third follower chimed in with purple and red heart emoji.

“Perfect body,” a fourth comment read.

Many of Suzy’s fans would agree that she has a perfect physique — especially her booty. In fact, it seems to be one of her favorite assets to show off.

Last month, she turned up the heat in an update that saw her wearing a thong and a pair of boots while she squatted over a soccer ball. The provocative pose was popular, racking up more than 19,000 “likes” to date.