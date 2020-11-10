Tahlia Skaines Slays In Black Lingerie In Steamy Bathroom Snap

Australian model Tahlia Skaines gave her 561,000 Instagram followers something to talk about Tuesday, November 10, when she shared a tantalizing update that proved hard to be ignored. In the latest post, she showed off her incredibly toned figure in sexy black lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

The blond beauty was pictured in a skimpy bra-and-panties combo that clung to her curves. The top featured padded cups that failed to cover the entirety of her breasts, as it was cut so small. The deep neckline showcased a tantalizing look at her decolletage, but the push-up feature of the piece made her cleavage pop. Notably, there was a tiny cut-out in between the cups, and extra straps that went over her bust acted as decoration.

Tahlia wore matching bottoms with a low-cut waistband that clung to waist down to her slender hips, accentuating her flat stomach and abs. The lower part of the undergarment was sheer, but the dark color and her stance obscured her privates from exposure. The underwear also boasted high leg cuts that showed off plenty of skin.

In the photo, the bombshell was photographed inside the bathroom, clad in her barely there ensemble. She sat on the edge of a white bathtub with her thighs closed. The babe looked over her body as she tugged at her panties, pulling the sides to show more skin. Her bronze tan glowed from the indirect sunlight that came from the nearby glass windows.

The 23-year-old influencer kept her look casual and wore minimal accessories, including a bracelet, a pair of earrings, and a ring. She styled her long hair in sleek, straight strands. She tucked one side behind her ear, and let her locks hang over her shoulders with the ends grazing her buxom curves. She also painted her nails with white polish.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about the place and added a dove emoji. She tagged Lounge Underwear, as well as the brand’s sister account, Lounge Intimates, in the picture.

The new snapshot racked up over 8,300 likes and more than 130 comments in less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her skin, while some raved about her killer figure. Other followers didn’t have a lot to say and decided to chime in using emoji.

“So jealous of your body. You look amazing, Tahlia!” gushed an admirer, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hot and beautiful photo,” added another fan.

“Woman of my dreams,” a third follower wrote.