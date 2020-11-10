Kylie Jenner Caresses Her Chest In A Bathtub Of Rose Petals To Make An Announcement

Kylie shared big news.

Kylie Jenner struck a sultry pose in a new Instagram snap when she took a bath in pink rose petals. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sizzled and caressed her chest in a plunging satin bodysuit for an exciting announcement from her brand.

The shot was uploaded by Kylie Skin, the official account of her skincare line, on November 9. Kylie sat up with her bare left leg bent as she placed her hand on her knee. She showed off her super long, matte manicure with her other hand on her tanned chest and rings on both index fingers.

Kylie angled her head slightly downwards and kept a straight face as she glared at the camera. She wore her dark hair in loose waves as it sat over her shoulders.

The 23-year-old revealed her toned body in the light pink one-piece, which plunged low at the chest and showed off her décolletage with underwired cups and thin straps over both shoulders. It highlighted her jaw dropping curves, including her slim waist, with panelling down her torso and finished high on her hips to make her legs look extra long.

She posed in a marble bath surrounded by a vase of pink leaves, lit candles, and products from her new rose collection. The faucet appeared to be the shape of a gold eagle.

In the caption, the account confirmed that the Kylie Skin advent calender will launch on November 12. It urged fans to check out the reality star’s Instagram story for a sneak peek alongside a white heart.

The brand’s 2.5 million followers were stunned by the photo and made it clear in the comments section.

“Omgggg yes,” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“OH MY GAWD. This photo too. Wow @kyliejenner,” another wrote.

“Omg Kylie looks amazing,” a third commented.

“IM OBSESSED WITH THIS PHOTOSHOOT,” a fourth wrote in all caps.

The upload has amassed over 215,000 likes and 907-plus comments.

Kylie also gave fans an update on her own account as she shared a look at her unique fall outfit earlier in the day.

The mom of one crouched down for the mirror selfie in a green and black ensemble with furry cuffs and high heels. She had completely different hair with long, highlighted locks that cascaded down, and she posed in front of a black bag while taking the photo on her phone with her left hand.

“Hello fall,” she wrote in the caption alongside a green heart.