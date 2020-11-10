‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Mannequin Urges Thomas To Have Sex With The Real Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, November 9 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who was having a conversation with the Hope doll. He tried to block the mannequin’s words to “Kill Liam” from his mind and told it that it needed to go back to Forrester Creations, per Soap Central. However, she insisted that he needed to get rid of Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) husband. She told Liam that she was Hope until the real blonde replaced her.

At Forrester Creations, Hope and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had a heart-to-heart about Liam spending so much time at the cliff house. The blonde was fine with Liam being hands-on with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray).

Liam entered the room and exploded that Thomas had a mannequin that looked just like Hope at his apartment. He explained that the designer had said that he had used it as inspiration for his designs. While his wife thought that it was weird that he didn’t admit the truth to Charlie Webber (Dick Christie), she understood why he had kept it a secret.

As seen in the video below, he couldn’t believe how Steffy and his spouse defended Thomas. Hope felt that the designs were good and that he had been burning the midnight oil. She also said that Thomas knew that Liam didn’t trust him and that he had made the situation worse by barging into his apartment. She reminded him that Thomas would always be Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) father and that everything was going well between them now. She wanted to keep the peace.

Hope started ranting as her concern grew. She informed her husband that she had asked Thomas to join her team on her line. Liam was shocked, but she screamed that everything had been fine between them. She was worried that Liam had upset the designer. She wanted to go and see Thomas herself and rushed out of the office.

Hope arrived at the apartment and Thomas quickly hid the mannequin. She came in and told him that she was sorry about Liam’s behavior. She divulged that Liam believed that he was still obsessed with her. She wanted to see the doll for herself.

As The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hinted, Hope saw the dummy and was taken aback by how alike they looked. She walked around it and looked at it from every angle. However, Thomas was still hearing the doll’s voice in his head. Suddenly, the blonde’s real face covered the dummy’s one.

“Take her, take her now. She wants you,” it urged Thomas to have sex with Hope.