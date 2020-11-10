‘DWTS’ Celeb Johnny Weir Rocks Beehive & Eyeliner, Performs Quickstep To Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’

Dancing with the Stars celebrity Johnny Weir sported a beehive wig and winged eyeliner to perform a groundbreaking Quickstep to the Amy Winehouse tune “Valerie” alongside professional partner Britt Stewart. The performance earned him a perfect score from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, but despite his best efforts, he still landed in the bottom two alongside AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke. Johnny was saved by two out of three judges and will move forward to the semifinals of Season 29.

The Olympian honored the legendary female performer not only with his song choice for “Icons Night” but also with his fashion. He is reportedly the first Dancing with the Stars male performer to ever style himself as a woman on the show.

He represented the British superstar, who died from alcohol toxicity in 2011 at the age of 27. In a videotaped package ahead of his performance, Johnny said that Amy was his icon due to her ability to represent herself in a unique fashion, unlike any other performer.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Johnny explained his reasoning for impersonating the female legend.

“It’s incredible, any bit of representation that any outsider can see on television and feel that there’s hope, or feel that there’s a future,” he explained of his costume choice.

He shared that he does not do drag very often and there are so many people out there that “struggle with their identities and who they are inside.” He noted that to be able to show that to the world freely and proudly by stepping into a lot of hair and a little eyeliner was easy in comparison to the struggles that some people face.

He also said in the same interview that the dance was to celebrate women and that he would not be much of a man if he, for just one night, did not try to step into their shoes. He spoke of his pride as he represented whom he called “my people” and those kids who just wanted to see themselves on television in some way. He called it an “honor” to be able to do so.

Johnny also took to Twitter — seen here — where he thanked his followers for their votes and claimed he has a small but fierce fanbase. He also shared that he wanted to make it to the finals for his dance partner. This is Britt’s first season as a pro on DWTS.

Johnny and Britt’s perfect score on Monday was the second of the night. Prior to their performance, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev were also awarded a 30 for their homage to Britney Spears.