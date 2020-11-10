Stefflon Don Soaks Up The Sun In Black Netted String Swimsuit With Large Sun Hat

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself looking smoking hot. The British rapper appears to be enjoying a vacation overseas and is using the social media platform to show off her attire.

The “Can’t Let You Go” hitmaker stunned in a black swimsuit that featured netting detailing on the midriff area. The low-cut number displayed her decolletage and was tied up with string around her waist. Stefflon is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked on her left arm, upper thigh, and foot. She opted for a large straw sun hat and went barefoot for the occasion, which showcased her pedicured toes. Stefflon accessorized with a couple of bracelets, a gold watch, and an ankle bracelet. She rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of white polish. Stefflon is known for switching up her hairstyle and wore her dark long locks behind her shoulders.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down on an outdoor staircase in front of a clear blue sky. The MOBO Award winner stretched one leg forward and rested the other on tiptoes. Stefflon covered the majority of her face with her headwear and placed her arms behind her.

In the next slide, she was snapped from a higher angle in the same location. Stefflon rested her elbows on the step behind and appeared to be soaking up the sun while her hat reflected onto her body.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 50,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“We see you hottie,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“It’s the body for me,” another person shared.

“Where is this sun?! Please bring it to me. Many thanks,” remarked a third fan.

“Hot hot hot,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short white dress. The top half of the garment was in the style of a shirt that featured netted detailing while the middle was a tight corset that cinched in her waist. The entertainer completed the look with a small light blue handbag that had the Fendi logo printed all over and sheer sunglasses. Stefflon accessorized with hoop earrings and rings and wore a headband over the top of her blond hair.