Lauren Simpson Busts Out Of Sports Bra & Flaunts Killer Figure In Latest Instagram Update

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, to post a new update in which she flaunted her killer figure and extreme strength while performing the conventional deadlift.

For the workout, Lauren wore an all-pink outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top included thick straps and a low, scooped neckline that teased her busty chest. The eye was also drawn to her chiseled arm, shoulder, and back muscles left bare by the lack of covering. A strip of toned tummy could also be seen between her upper and lower halves. The leggings rose high on Lauren’s waist and featured a thick waistband that contoured perfectly to her curves. They emphasized her muscular legs and sculpted booty.

Lauren completed the look with a pair of white socks and matching sneakers. She accessorized with a black exercise watch and wore her long, platinum-blond tresses in a high ponytail that trailed down her back in a chunky braid.

The exercise session took place at Botany Fitness, according to the geotag on the update. Lauren performed her weight-training regime on a large, black mat. A variety of gym equipment and weight-lifting machines made up the background of the frame. The first slide featured two videos of Lauren side-by-side as she performed a conventional deadlift using a barbell stacked with a total of 40 kg (88 lbs) in plate weights. The following two slides showed screenshots from the clips with tips for proper execution written in white lettering over the photos.

In the left-hand video, Lauren was filmed from the front. She placed one hand over the barbell and the other under and then lowered her body into a squat to begin the lift. She slowly raised her upper body, straightening her legs and holding the position before lowering herself once more. The right-hand clip showed the same move, but from the side angle. Viewers got an eyeful of Lauren’s enviable backside as she completed the lifts.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote out the tips for a proper deadlift that she included in the second two slides. They included pulling the shoulder blades down, keeping the arms long, maintaining a narrow stance, and hinging at the hip. The post earned a few thousand likes and several dozen comments within the first couple of hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“So useful!!! Thank you,” one grateful fan wrote in the comments section.

“Amazing Lauren….so helpful,” another follower commented.