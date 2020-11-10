Jessica Simpson, 40, Wraps Herself In Leopard-Print Cardigan As She Shows Off Killer Thigh-High Boots

The gorgeous star rocked a killer combo from her fashion line.

Jessica Simpson rocked a cozy look on Instagram. The 40-year-old mom of three posed in new items from her popular clothing and shoe line.

In a photo shared to the brand’s official Instagram page, Jessica wore an oversized leopard-print cardigan and thigh-high black boots with a killer heel. The gorgeous star posed in front of an elegant mirror and elaborate candelabra as she held her faux fur sweater closed. A printed throw blanket was also visible in the background. Jessica wore her blonde hair in a wavy style and gave a sultry gaze at the camera for the publicity shot.

A caption to the post teased a sale on some of the brand’s most popular styles, but there’s no doubt that the line’s most popular model had no problem peddling items just by posing in them.

The post received thousands of “likes,” and in the comments section, fans reacted to say they “need” Jessica’s new outfit, with some noting it was already sold out when they tried to buy it. Some compared the blonde beauty to glamorous movie legend Marilyn Monroe while others told the star she’s always gorgeous no matter what she wears.

“There’s my queen,” one fan wrote to the singer and fashion designer.

“Dang gurl them boots,” another added.

“Love Cheetah Print, Looks so good on you, Gorgeous!” another chimed in.

“Hottie ALERT,” a fourth fan wrote.

Many fans also posted fire emoji in reaction to the sizzling hot look, including Jessica’s mom, Tina Simpson.

Jessica is known for her love for animal-print clothing and sky-high shoes. Her line features animal-print chunky-heeled platform boots, as well as zebra-print combat boot and fuzzy leopard prints sneakers. Even her joggers have received the animal print treatment this season. Jessica’s $103 leopard-print sweater, the Carmen, is already sold out in multiple sizes, per the company’s website.

While the Carmen is a faux fur design, Jessica has caused controversy in the past for wearing real fur. Earlier this year, a Los Angeles book signing for her memoir, Open Book, was interrupted by PETA protesters, according to TMZ.

As for her love for sky-high heels and boots, Jessica once told late-night host Jimmy Fallon that she will always wear her favorite style of shoes.

In the interview, see here, she said, “I never take off a heel. I get more grip with ’em!”

Jessica also shared pics of her riding a jet-ski while wearing black ankle-strap high heels.