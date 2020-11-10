Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Goes Braless In Unusual Dress With Folded-Back Front

Nastia encouraged her fans to be themselves.

Nastia Liukin rocked a sophisticated look with a racy design element for her Instagram update on Monday night.

The 31-year-old former Olympic gymnast wasn’t shy about showing some skin in the pic. Her long legs often steal the spotlight, but the shot captured her from the hips up to make her upper body its focal point. Her decolletage was on full display in a sleeveless plaid dress with a tan base color. The piece featured a daring V-neck that plunged down deep, revealing that she was going braless.

The neckline boasted an unusual style. Two massive pointed flaps were folded back to reveal the dress’ black lining. The winglike accents gave the garment an edgy vibe. The bodice also exposed Nastia’s toned arms and shoulders, while its fitted waist emphasized her slender frame.

She completed her outfit with a dark felt hat with pieces of black and white plastic wire stitched around the brim. The fashion influencer kept her other accessories understated. Her only bling was a small pair of gold stud earrings and a dainty gold bracelet with two delicate chains. The lack of jewels allowed her own beauty to do all the shining.

Nastia rocked a blunt haircut that reached her shoulders. Her blond tresses were styled in soft, piecey waves for a beachy vibe.

The backdrop of her photo op was a rustic building with beige stucco walls. She opted to pose in front a window with a dark wooden frame and four panes of cloudy glass. The gold medalist exuded confidence and strength by standing with her hands on her waist and her chin lifted up. She also tilted her head to the side, lowered her eyelids, and parted her lips. Her sultry stare was trained on the camera directly in front of her.

Nastia’s self-assured look and her distinctive outfit captured the sentiment of her post’s caption, which encouraged her followers to be themselves.

Nastia has more than one million followers on Instagram, and they’re always more than thrilled when she models stylish outfits for them. They awarded her latest style snapshot with over 9,000 likes, and they also hit up the comments section to share their thoughts about it.

“Wow! There’s not too many people that can look sensational in just about anything they wear, but you nail it all the time. My hat’s off to you gorgeous!!” wrote one fan.

“Great picture of a very beautiful lady!!!!” another admirer commented.

“Are those two burnt pizza slices on your shirt or are you just happy to see me?” quipped a third person.

Nastia looked just as chic in a photo that she shared last month. She showed off her lithe legs in a seriously short little black dress and compared herself to Posh Spice.