Cheryl Burke Seemingly Shades ‘DWTS’ After AJ McLean Elimination

Longtime Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke isn’t too happy after she and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean was eliminated from the competition last night (November 9). Speaking moments after their shocking exit, Cheryl seemingly threw a little shade at the series as she called for there to be more consistent scoring.

The star spoke to Entertainment Tonight immediately after the episode and admitted she never thought she and AJ would be sent home ahead of next week’s semi-finals.

“There’s rules in ballroom, and as far as I’m concerned this is a ballroom show, I thought,” Cheryl said, stating she believes the way couples are scored on the series is “just not consistent.” Notably, judge Carrie Ann Inaba recently came under fire for her harsh criticism of Artem Chigvintsev and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

ET added that Cheryl was “frustrated and disappointed” by their score after they received 23 out of 30 for their Viennese Waltz to Queen’s “Somebody to Love” during Icon Night.

Carrie Ann gave them a seven, while Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarded them eights after AJ made a slight mistake at the beginning of the dance, though they recovered strong. Derek voted to keep them in the competition, but Cheryl and AJ were eliminated after his co-judges chose to save Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart.

Cheryl admitted she was so confident she and the “I Want It That Way” hitmaker would make it through at least another week that she’d already started work on their next dance.

“I already had his other two routines choreographed for the semi-finals. Normally I’m not that confident going in, but I was like, ‘For sure, there’s no way [we’ll get eliminated].'”

AJ was equally disappointed to be heading home and told the site during the joint interview that it hadn’t actually hit him yet, though he stayed gracious in defeat.

“I’ve always been one to bow out from whatever the situation is with ease and grace and with a lot of gratitude,” AJ said, adding that he’d “made a lot of great friends” over the past few weeks while praising his wife for taking care of things at home.

“It still sucks, it’s a major bummer, but there’s also kind of a sense of relief and calmness as well, because life goes on,” he continued, also showing love for Cheryl by calling her an “amazing woman.”

Fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts after the episode, with many making it clear they were upset to see the duo go after a string of strong dances.