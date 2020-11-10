Nicole Scherzinger Poses For Selfie In Skimpy Leopard Bikini

The singer is having a great start to the week.

Nicole Scherzinger is living her best life – or at least, that is what it looks like on her social media!

The singer has been enjoying a lovely escapade with her beau, Thom Evans, to celebrate their one-year anniversary. And while she has been happy to post lots of loved-up pics with her ripped boyfriend, Nicole decided to start her week with a cheeky selfie.

On Monday, November 9, the Masked Singer judge took to her Instagram page to share a couple of new selfies and she looked absolutely flawless in both of them. Nicole rocked a leopard-print bikini top that enhanced her attributes, as well as a golden necklace that featured Roman numerals on it. She looked rather tanned as she laid on what appeared to be a pool chair, with the sun kissing her cheeks.

She put on a slightly serious face for the first snap, giving the camera a smoldering stare while also showcasing her toned biceps. Her iconic long dark locks flowed down effortlessly in large curls. The 42-year-old, who appears to have found the secret to infinite youth, was surrounded by idyllic landscape, with the blue sea disappearing in the horizon. In the second photo, Nicole slightly changed her position yet continued to slay in her skimpy bikini.

Nearly 140,000 of her almost five million followers liked her Monday post, which also garnered hundreds of comments. Her fans did not hold back with the compliments, and many even wondered what the meaning behind her necklace was.

“That necklace. Please let me know where u got it details. Looking beautiful as always,” one follower wrote.

“Can I ask what the Roman numerals mean on your necklace?! I love it!,” another one added.

“hope you have an amazing week filled with so much happiness, love and joy. i love you so much,” one of her Instagram fan pages commented.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Nicole’s selfies appear to have been taken on the same day that she went for a beach walk with her boyfriend, who is a former Glasgow Warrior player. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two hotties went for a stroll on Sunday, with Nicole rocking the same leopard-print two-piece, while Thom showcased his insane physique in a pair of green swim trunks.

Nicole has previously called Thom her “answered prayer” in a previous Instagram post, claiming her world changed a year ago after meeting him. The duo often appear on each other’s social media pages, sharing fun videos of their couple’s workouts.