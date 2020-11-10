Leigh-Anne Pinnock Stuns In Gray Bralette & High-Waisted Shorts From Her ASOS Style Edit

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is one-fourth of British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The singer has collaborated with fashion brand ASOS with her own Style Edit and has taken to the social media platform to model some of the items.

The “Not a Pop Song” hitmaker stunned in a gray bralette that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted shorts that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Pinnock wrapped herself up in an oversized light silver zip-up jacket, which she left to hang off her shoulders. She completed her look with strappy stilettoes that featured a see-through heel. Pinnock styled her curly brunette hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured crouching down in front of a window. Pinnock gazed over at the camera lens with her lips parted while being snapped fairly side-on. The X Factor winner placed her arms in between her thighs and pushed the majority of her locks over her shoulders.

In the next slide, Pinnock was photographed from head-to-toe in the same location. She raised her right leg and placed her hand on the wall beside her. Pinnock tilted her head up slightly, making everything look effortless.

For her caption, the BRIT Award winner informed fans that this upload was an ad for ASOS and asked them what their favorite piece was from the Style Edit.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 167,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“THE COLLECTION IS FIRE. I love the purple hoodie and tracksuit,” one user wrote.

“I’m obsessed with the plaid skirt and suit jacket co ord but everything on the edit is gorgeous. You smashed it Leigh,” another person shared.

“YOUR COLLECTIONS ARE ALWAYS THE BEST,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“You definitely need your own legit clothing line. I’m obsessed with the purple marble tracksuit and the grey plaid skirt,” a fourth admirer commented.

Taking an interest in fashion is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an oversized black blazer dress for Little Mix’s talent show The Search. Pinnock rocked lime green thigh-high boots to complete the ensemble. She wore her dreads up but left a couple of strands down at the front.