Britney Spears Tugs At Low-Rise Shorts In An Ab-Baring Crop Top For ‘Final Video’

Britney showed some skin outdoors.

Britney Spears shared another throwback video to Instagram this week that showed her in the same tiny short shorts and crop top fans have seen multiple times before. The star posted the three-month-old clip to her account on November 9 and teased it would be the last of the collection of uploads she dubbed “Just A Touch of Rose.”

It was just over a minute-long and showed Britney tugging at her low-rise bottoms with her thumbs in her belt loops to show off tattoos on either side of her hips. She flaunted her toned legs in the skimpy white shorts that sat well below her navel.

The mom of two also flashed plenty of her toned torso in her ab-baring crop top, which was a light blue floral off-the-shoulder number with long sleeves and a ribbon bow in the center of her chest.

Britney had her long blond hair straight and half up and wore a crown of six pink roses. She struck a number of poses outdoors, smiling and leaning from side to side while also tilting her head as she disappeared and reappeared in front of the camera.

The “I’m A Slave 4 U” hitmaker also held up a large pink flower and twirled it in her left hand before she passed it to her right and smelled it.

Britney’s already shared several photos and videos from the same amateur shoot to Instagram over the past few months. Her followers have repeatedly called her out for posting very similar content on more than 10 occasions.

In the caption, Britney confirmed it was taken three months ago and said it would be the last time fans saw an out-take from that day. She called it the “final video,” but also went back on her word and teased that she’s an “artist” so it’s impossible to know what she’ll do next.

She uploaded the clip alongside the song “Addicted to Love” by Skylar Grey and tagged the artist in the caption.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Final video???” one fan questioned.

“Queen of the same top,” another commented with a crown emoji.

“YOU BEAUTIFUL QUEEN,” a third comment read in all caps alongside heart eye and red heart symbols.

“Something tells me this ain’t the last time. REPEAT-NEY,” another joked.

The upload has amassed over 50,000 likes and over 3,700 comments.

The latest upload came shortly after Britney stunned her 26.8 million followers in a plunging tied-up white shirt for three snaps posted over the weekend.