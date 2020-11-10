Ashanti Shows Off Amazing Figure In Crimson Bikini While Posing In Airplane

Ashanti looked spectacular as she flaunted plenty of skin in her most recent Instagram update. She wore some skimpy swimwear that showed off her fabulous tan and toned body as she relaxed in an airplane.

The singer has just returned home after an extended vacation in Hodges Bay in Antigua. Ashanti celebrated her 40th birthday on the island and spent nearly a month relaxing and rejuvenating with her loved ones. In her caption, she said that she was reflecting on all her blessings.

The “Foolish” singer wore a deep red bikini. The silk-like fabric stretched over her bust and revealed her voluptuous cleavage. Its spaghetti straps tied behind her neck in a halter neck style that drew more attention to her décolletage.

Ashanti teamed the top with a pair of floral psychedelic pants. Although the pants were high-waist, it couldn’t hide her toned midsection. Ashanti showed off her rock-hard abs in the stunning pic.

The R&B star styled her hair in a side-part and allowed her raven locks to cascade down her back and shoulder. She rocked a pair of round reflective shades that added an air of mystery to the snap. She also wore several necklaces, one with a large gemstone that nestled between her breasts.

Ashanti’s indoor photo was taken inside an airplane. The cabin was warmly lit and showed the plush upholstery that she was seated against. She plopped her Panama hat in the window, and behind her, a floral bouquet added to the tropical vibe in the plane.

The singer posed by sitting in the aircraft. She folded her manicured hands in her lap and looked out of the window. She smiled enigmatically as if she was utterly content with the way things worked out.

Ashanti’s 5.8 million fans showed her some love by streaming to view the pic. More than 65,000 people have already liked the image, while others showed their appreciation by posting in the comments section. Most of her admirers complimented the songstress while others left a slew of emoji to show how they felt about her.

“You’ve been a blessing to us for almost 20 years,” one person noted.

“Ma you got the looks of a model today. You’re very special to me,” an admirer gushed before adding heart emoji.

One fan noted that Ashanti was still celebrating the day that she was born.

“Damn you have the longest birthday celebrations ever!” they remarked.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical about Ashanti’s youthful looks.

“You are beautiful and so stunning,” they raved.

The Inquisitr shared one of her most eye-catching ensembles while she was on holiday. In that particular photograph, she wore a skintight lime green dress with ornate embellishments.