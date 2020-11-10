‘DWTS’ Fans React To Tyra Banks’ Take On J-Lo’s Versace Dress, Nicki Minaj’s ‘Motorsport’ Suit For Icons Night

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host channeled two music icons on Minday night's live show.

Tyra Banks channeled two music queens on Dancing with the Stars.

For the ABC dancing show’s Icons Night, the 46-year-old supermodel took the stage in a green gown reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez’ iconic chiffon Versace gown that she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. Tyra made her grand entrance into the ballroom, catwalk-style, to the J-Lo song “Jenny From the Block,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Tyra’s dress wasn’t quite a plunging as the singer’s headline-making gown back in the day, but there was no doubt which iconic moment she was paying tribute to.

For her second costume change, the new DWTS host appeared onstage in a long pink wig and silver metallic outfit as she paid tribute to Nicki Minaj and the futuristic Barbie look she rocked in Migo’s “Motorsport” video.

Stylist Brendan Alexander shared some details about the look in an Instagram post, seen here. He noted that the supermodel was wearing custom Laurel DeWitt and custom latex by Venus Prototype Latex.

Tyra posted a video to TikTok as she explained why she chose the rapper as one of her icons. The Dancing With The Stars host called the “Supper Bass” rapper “amazing” and “unapologetic” and explained that sometimes people are threatened by greatness. She also urged her fans to channel some of that “Nicki [umph]” next time they don’t feel great about themselves.

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

It’s no surprise that Tyra’s icon channeling received mixed reviews on social media.

Some felt the America’s Next Top Model alum’s take on J-Lo’s most famous dress didn’t make the cut.

“Tyra looks like a nightmare version of JLo in the famous Versace dress,” one person tweeted.

“Is Tyra trying to emulate the ICONIC green dress for Icon Night?! Honey, it ain’t workin out,” another added.

For her Nicki look, some thought she looked more like the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz – or worse.

“Tyra going for a Nicki Minaj look. But ended up looking like a robot hooker from the future,” one critic wrote.

“I vowed not to watch since Tom [Bergeron] and Erin [Andrews] left, but I tune in to see what ridiculous outfits Tyra is wearing. Started off with somebody’s curtains as a dress and then Reynolds Wrap and Saran Wrap joined in,” another tweeted.

Tyra has dealt with harsh critiques of her costume changes ever since she took over as host on Dancing With the Stars earlier this year. Some longtime viewers have blasted her for putting the focus more on her own fashion than on the performances of the celebrity couples.