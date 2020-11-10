Kim Kardashian Climbs Palm Tree In Tiny Bikini During Tropical Vacation

The star looked incredibly happy.

Kim Kardashian is still sharing pictures of her tropical birthday escapade, to the delight of her millions of followers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star gave her fans a few more glimpses of what her star-studded getaway looked like by posting some snaps from the island vacation she took with her pals for her 40th birthday a few weeks ago. In one particular Instagram post, she shared a whole reel of pictures of her looking insanely happy while frolicking around the beach.

The first picture of the slide showed Kim posing in a tiny black bikini top, which she paired with some loose and comfy high-waisted beach shorts that were also black. She rocked bright yellow nails and let her long brunette tresses flow down her back in slight beachy waves. She flaunted her curvy figure and washboard abs as she rested her face on her hand and gave the camera a somewhat shy smile.

In the photo, Kim was surrounded by all the features of an envy-inducing tropical landscape: fine white sand, crystal clear blue waters and lots of palm trees. So it is no surprise that in the second snap of the slide, she looked like the happiest person in the world as she laughed in joy.

The mother-of-four was also down for some playful time, as the following two pictures showed Kim attempting – and succeeding! – at climbing one of the palm trees, wrapping her legs around the trunk and quite literally letting her hair down.

Her new Instagram post racked up an impressive 4.5 million likes up until the time of writing, as well as nearly 23,000 comments. Kim’s fans rushed to the comments section to show her some love, but so did many of her friends and loved ones.

Her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, commented the snap with a heart-eyed emoji, while family friend Fai Khadra wrote, “Island gyalll!!” One of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s friends, makeup artist Ash Kolm, commented, “Living life!!” and some heart emoji.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In order to celebrate her 40th birthday, Kim took her inner circle to a private island for a weekend getaway, which proved to be quite a controversial choice, as Cosmopolitan reported. Although she was initially criticized on social media for traveling during the pandemic, Kim made a point to explain via Instagram that everyone took all the necessary precautions for the trip.

As per Cosmopolitan, it was rumored that Kanye had not attended the trip. However, Kim shut down those rumors by sharing a picture of her and Kanye cozying up during the island vacation, The Inquisitr reported.