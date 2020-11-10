Gwen Stefani, 51, Wows In Tiny Daisy Dukes & Fishnet Tights Next To Fiance Blake Shelton: ‘Me And This Guy’

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself with her fiance, country singer Blake Shelton. The pair got engaged last month and announced the news with a snapshot of themselves sharing a kiss while Stefani flashed her ring, per The Inquisitr.

For her most recent post, Stefani stunned in a gold top that featured a pattern and multicolored jewels embroidered all over. The item of clothing had small shoulder pads and long sleeves with long tassels attached. She tucked the garment inside her high-waisted denim shorts that fell way above her upper thigh and had frayed hems. Underneath, the “Used To Love You” hitmaker wore black fishnet tights and completed her look with navy suede thigh-high boots. Stefani rocked acrylic nails and painted them with a coat of polish. She accessorized herself with rings and styled her blond locks down with a middle part.

Shelton kept it casual and opted for a black shirt with a gray blazer jacket. He attached a small microphone to his garment and paired his outfit with blue jeans.

The duo was captured on the set of The Voice. Stefani stood up on her platform in front of her chair and rested one hand on Shelton’s shoulder while she placed the other on her hip. Shelton placed one hand in his pocket and the other on the arm of her seat. The couple both flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and showed off their pearly whites.

In the tags, she credited the designer Zuhair Murad for her attire.

In the span of three hours, Stefani’s post racked up more than 65,000 likes and over 490 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.7 million followers.

“Your stylist is incredible! I love everything you wear,” one user wrote.

“Happiness shows on you both. You can’t fake love,” another person shared.

“Can’t wait to watch the LIVE shows when you’re wearing your engagement ring!!” remarked a third fan.

“Love the softer look in makeup and hair,” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefani is no stranger to posing on the set of The Voice in her eye-catching ensembles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she dazzled next to Shelton in a glittery silver bodysuit that featured small shoulder pads and long sleeves with tassels hanging off. The three-time Grammy Award winner opted for black fishnet stockings and silver ankle boots with black laces. Stefani sported her locks in a high ponytail and accessorized with small earrings and rings.