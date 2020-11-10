Carrie Ann Inaba Shocked By Hug From Artem & Kaitlyn, Says She May Have ‘Pushed’ Them To Be Amazing On ‘DWTS’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' duo stormed the judges' table after they received a standing ovation from the veteran 'DWTS' judge.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba was shocked by a hug after she gave a standing ovation to Artem Chigvintsev said Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The veteran judge on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition appeared caught off guard when her ex-boyfriend Artem and his celebrity partner stormed the judges ‘ table and hugged her after she offered them positive feedback following their Britney Spears-inspired dance on Icons Night.

“I know it’s been a rough couple of weeks,” Carrie Ann told the duo before they stunned her with the hug.

The longtime DWTS star explained that she had to give Artem and Kaitlyn a standing ovation for their incredible routine and that she only pushed them so they could reach their “ultimate.” Carrie Ann added that everything the judges had been wanting to see was in this week’s dance. She ultimately gave them a perfect score of 10 as did fellow judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

Eric McCandless / ABC

The happy moment came following weeks of drama between Carrie Ann and the DWTS couple.

After the veteran judge told the former Bachelorette star that she felt she was “giving up” during one of her dances and later docked her for a lift that was questioned by viewers, Kaitlyn and Artem accused her of being extra hard on them. Artem, who dated Carrie Ann for several years more than a decade ago, even told ET Online the criticisms were starting to feel “personal.”

Carrie Ann meanwhile, revealed she was being bullied by online trolls for simply doing her job.

In a post-show interview with ET Online, Carrie Ann said she was “beyond happy’ for Kaitlyn and Artem because they really want to win the mirrorball trophy.

“Tonight, she stepped up,” she added of The Bachelorette star.

“I’m just happy that tonight she delivered an incredible dance, and I don’t want to take much credit for it, but I do think I may have helped push them to make sure that they were going to be extra amazing,”

The former Fly Girl said that she wants contestants to be “in it to win it” so she pushes everybody to be their best in the ballroom.

On social media, Dancing With the Stars fans weren’t sure what to think of Carrie Ann’s change of tune towards Artem and Kaitlyn.

“Carrie Ann gave Katlyn and Artem a ten tonight, kinda felt like she heard the backlash and was sick of it,” one viewer tweeted.

“Y’all bullied Carrie ann so bad last week she changed her whole attitude towards Kaitlyn and Artem lmao,” another added.