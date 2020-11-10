Bebe Rexha Sits With Legs Apart & Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Tutu Dress & Thigh-High Boots: ‘Good Vibes Only’

Bebe Rexha sat provocatively in her latest Instagram update. Wearing her risqué 2020 MTV EMAs outfit, the singer showed plenty of skin while delivering a strong message to those who follow her.

The “Baby I’m Jealous” singer took to her social media page on Monday evening. She revealed that she had something of an epiphany when she came to the decision not to give energy to negativity in her life. She was only going to invest in love and good vibes. Bebe said that the choice was either to move with her or she would move them out of the way.

The 31-year-old then blessed her fans with plenty of positive vibes. In the photo, she sat on a large box as if she didn’t have a care in the world. She opened herself up with her entire pose by putting her hands on top of her head and pointing her elbows horizontally. She also spread her legs apart in a provocative manner.

Her silhouette formed an hourglass shape that drew attention to her minuscule waist. A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Bebe had slammed paparazzi for posting unflattering photos of her. In her latest snap, Bebe put her curvaceous, toned, and trim body on display, hushing her critics for once and for all.

Bebe wore a gown from Christopher Kane that was a work of contrasts. At the bottom, the white tutu was made from a satin-like fabric and formed a floaty skirt around her.

However, the upper half of thegarment was black, lacy, and left very little to the imagination. The plunging neckline showed plenty of skin as her ample cleavage took center stage. Just below the underband, was a risqué cut-out detail that revealed more skin.

Bebe rocked a pair of shiny PVC high-heeled boots. The killer heels added a vixen-like edge to her otherwise dainty outfit. She completed the ensemble with sparkly jewelry and her flaming red hair.

Her 10.5 million fans loved Bebe’s new approach to life and vocalized their support in the comments section. This specific image has already garnered more than 344,000 likes.

“Big facts Bebe,” a person threw their weight behind her caption.

Another also referred to her caption, albeit in a teasing manner.

“Would love you to channel your energy through me,” they joked before adding laughing emoji.

“I’ve got so much love for you, my queen,” an admirer raved.

A fourth well-meaning Instagram user posted some unsolicited advice for the rock star.

“Trust the vibes you get! Energy doesn’t lie!” they said.

The Inquisitr reported that even though she didn’t physically attend the awards evening, she did a pretty good job pretending that she was on the runway.