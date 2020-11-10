Paige VanZant Flashes Her Fit Booty In A Red Thong Bikini For Latest Spicy Update

Paige VanZant delighted fans by flaunting her curvaceous figure in a steamy snap for her latest Instagram upload. In the photo, she was shot rocking a tiny thong bikini that showcased her fit booty as she struck a sultry pose poolside.

The former UFC competitor has been uploading a series of provocative posts in recent weeks, and she continued the trend with this eye-catching update. VanZant was photographed lying in a pool, and besides her jaw-dropping figure, the water and edge of the pool were the only things in frame.

The one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model had her upper-torso visible as she was filmed from the side. She laid with her stomach pressed against the steps, and rested her head on her extended right arm while her left arm was bent. The bottom half of her body floated in the water, and her tanned skin was covered in water droplets. Her long blond hair was slicked back and appeared soaking wet, and she flashed a sensual look across her gorgeous face while staring into the camera.

VanZant sported a revealing red bikini that gave viewers plenty of eye candy. Her top was mostly obscured, but thin straps could be seen wrapping over her shoulders and knotting in the back. The 26-year-old had on matching thong bottoms that had thin straps which tied on the sides. There was a small heart tattoo visible on her ribcage. Her complexion, and the bright suit, popped against the aquatic backdrop as fans were treated to an eyeful of her curvy booty along with a hint of her sideboob.

For the caption, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant instructed her followers to check out her YouTube channel. She included a rose emoji before uploading the sensual snap on Monday night.

Many of VanZant’s 2.7 million Instagram followers took notice of the upload, and nearly 59,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over five hours after it went live. The flyweight received more than 230 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about VanZant’s stunning figure and attire.

“I really love the outfit,” one follower replied.

“Awh [you’re] absolutely beautiful honey x,” a supportive fan wrote.

“Great pic,” another responded while adding heart-eye emoji.

“I can tell you’re thinking about me,” one Instagram user joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week VanZant showed off her curves in black lingerie as she posed on a couch with her husband, Austin Vanderford.