Ashley Resch Sizzles In Raven Lingerie In New Instagram Clip: ‘Got Me A Baddie’

Ashley Resch showed off her sensual side and thrilled her Instagram fans in a recent post featuring a short video of her posing while listening to Nav “Young Wheezy (Ft. Gunna).”

In the clip, Ashley wore sexy raven lingerie with a subtle pattern that featured a row of silver clasps up the middle and straps over each shoulder. The support garment supported her ample breasts, revealing a hint of cleavage over the top. The model accessorized with a thick gold link chain choker around her neck. Her outfit showcased her toned arms and the intricate ink sleeve on her left arm.

Ashley wore her highlighted short, layered blond hair in loose ringlets, and it fell to her shoulders, framing her face from a trendy side part. As the music played, the model played with her hair and held it in various styles, which revealed her long, pink manicure and various gold rings on her fingers. Ashley made different faces as she posed, often leaving her full pink lips slightly open in a perfect pout. In other poses, she opened her mouth wide or closed it in a small smile. She also ran her tongue over her white teeth, slightly sticking it out.

The model tagged the artists in her caption, and her followers showed the post a lot of love. Nearly 3,700 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and dozens took the time to leave a positive comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Why does that new nav slap so hard? Or better yet, why do you look so sexy,” wondered one devotee, who added several blushing smileys?

“Ashley, you are so gorgeous. You’re a beautiful goddess. I love your nails,” a second follower enthused and added several double heart emoji.

“That beautiful face! What a jawline. Absolutely perfect. I don’t know how you are always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful woman,” expressed a third Instagram user who used several red heart-eye and clapping emoji.

“You are such a little baddie. You are certainly dangerous. Look at you, wiggling and playing with your hair. So sensual. Absolute perfection,” a fourth fan gushed, including several roses, crowns, and hearts to complete the comment.

Ashley keeps her account updated regularly with pictures and videos of herself modeling and enjoying her daily life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she flaunted her voluptuous curves in a sexy princess costume she wore to celebrate Halloween.