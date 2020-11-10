Jade Picon Flaunts Pert Derriere While Wearing Strappy Animal-Print Bikini, ‘Can’t Miss What U Never Had’

Brazilian Instagram model Jade Picon sizzled in her latest update shared with her 10.3 million followers. Posted on Monday, November, 9, the celebrity wore a strappy swimsuit that put her buns firmly on display. In the caption, she declared that it was impossible to miss that which you “never had.,” although, it was unclear as to what exactly she was referring to.

The bikini that Jade wore featured a halterneck style and shoestring straps. An extra length wound around her flat stomach and did up in the back with a neat bow. As the model lifted her arms and pulled her hair away from her face, a little sideboob was on display and she gave a smoldering gaze over her shoulder.

A matching animal-print thong helped to show off the celebrity’s pert derriere and smooth thighs as she posed side-on to the camera, pouting at her intended audience.

The Instagram sensation stood in front of a gorgeous ocean landscape. A palm tree and some small shrubs were directly behind her as well as a wooden beam, indicating that she was standing on some sort of a manmade structure. Stretching out below the model was calm blue water from a secluded bay. In the far distance, a large tree-covered mountain helped to complete the tropical vibe.

Jade’s followers were quick to respond as soon as she posted the image. Within eight hours, the photo had racked up a whopping 746,000 likes and more than 2,400 comments from her delighted fans.

The vast majority of people rushing in to comment on Jade’s post wrote their compliments in a variety of different languages. The term “perfeita” was often used by her hands. According to a Google translation, this Portuguese word means “perfect” in English. “Maravilhosa” or “wonderful” was another word that cropped up regularly.

As a way to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the fox-with-heart-eyes one also got a serious workout, some people repeatedly using it in an effort to show their appreciation.

While Jade is well-known for her beach-themed swimwear shots, she regularly shares a variety of content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her long legs while wearing a black-and-white mini dress. She teamed this with a pair of Louis Vuitton boots and her fans couldn’t wait to comment on the fashionable look.