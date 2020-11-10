Suzy Cortez Wears A String of Pearls And Goes Braless Under A Plunging Top

The Miss BumBum world titleholder for 2019 has wowed her 2.4 Instagram million followers yet again. The update, which was posted by Suzy Cortez on Monday, November 9 saw the celebrity rocking a revealing number that instantly delighted her fans.

The model and Instagram sensation wore a plunging black top that left little to the imagination, especially so considering that Suzy was braless underneath. As a result of this, her ample cleavage was on display as she pouted at the camera and gave a smoldering gaze.

She teamed the top with a pair of black shorts that featured a textured weave and showed off the tops of her toned legs. In one hand, she held what appeared to be a black jacket.

Suzy also wore a long string of knotted pearls around her neck and a matching bracelet as the celebrity appeared to saunter toward the photographer.

Her long dark locks were styled in gentle waves and parted to the side, tumbling down over part of her face and one shoulder in the seductive pose.

In the caption, she wished her supporters a good night in Spanish, according to a Google translation. She also added an extra comment in Portuguese where she commented on the fact that she knew how to dress well. Of course, her fans were quick to confirm this as they flooded the page with their appreciation.

Suzy’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already garnered more than 5,700 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated admirers.

Many people left their thoughts in other languages. The Spanish term “hermosa” was commonly used by Suzy’s admirers. According to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English.

“Gorgeous,” one follower simply wrote in the comments section.

“Wow beautiful,” a fan declared.

“You are so beautiful,” another user stated.

“Hey hottie,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji at the end of their comment.

In addition, many of her followers avoided the language barrier all together by using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations on the heart emoji.

Suzy often shares risqué content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she went pantsless while wearing long socks and roller skates in order to titillate her audience. In the provocative snap, the model used only her hand to cover up. Her fans quickly dived into the comments section in order to voice their opinion on the racy snap.