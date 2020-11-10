Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Insane Cleavage And Pert Backside In Formfitting Workout Gear

Katya Elise Henry showcased her plump derrière and ample cleavage for her 7.9 million Instagram followers. She stunned in skintight leggings that she paired with a revealing sports bra for her multi-photo post.

The influencer wore a pair of light purple leggings that hugged every inch of her muscular thighs and waist. The high-waisted pants rose above her belly button, accentuating her hourglass figure. She paired the leggings with a skimpy black sports bra. The garment featured a deep U-neck cut, allowing her to flaunt her cleavage. The top had two thin straps that fit securely over her tanned shoulders, holding up her assets.

She added a gold chain around her neck as well as a couple of rings on her fingers to tie her ensemble together. Katya parted her dark brown hair down the middle of her scalp and wore her long locks in a low, tight bun.

The multi-photo update appeared to have been taken in a bathroom as there were rows of sinks and a large mirror in the background of the shots.

In the first snap of the series, the fitness guru turned her back to the mirror as she took a selfie. She displayed her plump backside and thin waist through that pose. As she turned her shoulders toward her phone’s camera, she held the device in her left hand and maintained a serious expression on her face for the picture.

The model showcased her toned midsection for the second pic. She faced her reflection as she showed off the front of her sexy body. Katya pushed her weight to the right, accentuating her curvy hips. This also gave her fans a look at the definition in her midsection. She held her phone with her left hand and rested the right one along the waistband of her pants.

The post quickly racked up over 60,000 likes, including one from her boyfriend, NBA standout Tyler Herro, within an hour after it went live. Her fans also left hundreds of comments expressing their admiration for her stunning physique.

“You’re too dang perfect,” one fan remarked in admiration.

“Queen,” another follower simply wrote.

“I’m so obsessed with you,” a third person gushed.

Katya’s followers have gotten to admire her well-known curves lately, as reported by The Inquisitr. In those previous pictures, she sizzled in a dangerously short white dress that hugged every inch of her pert backside. She flaunted her tanned and toned legs as the dress hardly fit over her curves. She completed her sexy outfit with a pair of colorful high heels.

Similar to her post today, that update drew in a lot of positive attention and has received an astonishing 300,000 likes so far.