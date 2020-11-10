Camila Bernal Goes Totally Glam And Shows Off A Little Underboob In Black-And-White Halterneck Top

Instagram model Camila Bernal delighted her 1.4 million followers with her recent post. Posted on Monday, November 9, the celebrity sported a striped top that hugged her form and left very little to the imagination.

Camila wore a unique crossed over halterneck top. Featuring black-and-white stripes, the item of clothing wrapped around her ample chest and showed off a little underboob as a result. Her flat stomach and tanned skin were also prominently on display.

Previously, Camila had shared another snap to her official social media account detailing this outfit. That update showed that the top was a part of a matching set and more of the formfitting pants could be seen there.

Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail and plaited. Sections at the front had been left out and were styled in gentle curls that framed her beautiful face.

She posed with her head tilted to the side as she held onto her long braid. Pushing her chin forward, she gave the hint of a smile for the camera.

From her outfit to her dramatic makeup, as well as perfectly manicured red nails, the celebrity totally rocked the glammed up look. In the caption, she credited the makeup artist Araceli Arami as being responsible for her transformation.

The model also quoted the Spanish song lyrics from the “Goddess” remix by Myke Towers, Anuel AA, and Natti Natasha in her caption. According to a Google translation, the lyrics read as, “She was my blame, now she is my goddess.” And, according to her supporters, it was Camila herself who was definitely a goddess in the update.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within 22 hours, the photo had gathered more than 9,200 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fans.

“Beautiful,” one follower simply wrote in the comments section.

“My muse,” a fan declared.

“Sexy princess,” another user stated.

“The queen,” a fourth person wrote, adding a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of the comments were in other languages. Some avoided the language barrier by using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, the kissing one also seemed to be very popular as well.

While known for her impressive booty shots, Camila has been sharing a variety of content lately in an effort to change things up for her dedicated supporters. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she flaunted her curves in a stunning yellow gown.