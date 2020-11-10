Kate Bock Tantalizes In Steamy Bikini Photos, Shows Off Pert Backside & Tanned Midsection

Kate Bock flaunted her slim figure and insanely sculpted midsection in her latest Instagram update. In the two-photo series that she shared with her 737,000 followers, she absolutely sizzled in a skimpy leopard-print bikini.

The influencer wore a revealing swimsuit that highlighted her stunning figure. The bottoms were cut to expose her pert backside and included a waistband that was extremely low-cut and hugged her curvy hips. The top of the swimsuit featured a low neckline and an underwire that pushed up her breasts, allowing her to flaunt her tanned cleavage. Kate’s bikini top had two thin straps that fit securely around her slim shoulders.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model accessorized with a collection of thin gold chains around her neck and a couple of bracelets on her wrist.

Kate appeared to wear her sandy blond hair naturally for the pictures. Her damp, golden locks were parted down the middle of her head and laid down her back.

In the first photo, the model turned her back to the camera as she stood in a pool, showing off her toned booty. As she arched her back, Kate dropped her left shoulder slightly. She turned her head and struck a smoldering gaze at her photographer. Her arms were bent as both hands rested on the lower part of her abdomen.

The 27-year-old put her jaw-dropping midsection in full view for the second shot. The picture only displayed part of Kate’s body, from the tops of her thighs to her chest. As she lay on her back, she exposed the muscle definition in her tanned midsection and showed off her cleavage.

Her fans wasted no time making their way into the comments section to express their approval for the post. Several of her fans were stunned by her amazing physique in the suit she wore.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“Love that body,” another fan gushed.

“Absolutely beautiful!” a third person commented.

The sexy post racked up well over 10,000 likes and hundreds of loving comments shortly after being shared.

Kate’s followers are accustomed to getting an up-close and personal look at her eye-catching physique. Recently, she tantalized her Instagram fans as she rocked a nearly see-through white bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. The tiny top fit tightly around her chest, while the matching bottoms featured a waistband that was pulled up over her hips, accentuating both her toned abs and curvy hips.