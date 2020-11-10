Ashley Resch Shows Off Flat Stomach In Ruched Miniskirt And Matching Cropped Top

Canadian Instagram model Ashley Resch impressed her 937,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 9, not only saw the celebrity wishing her supporters a “happy Monday,” but showed off her enviable curves in her latest Pretty Little Thing outfit.

Ashley wore a long-sleeved white crop top that featured a deep V-neckline. The full sleeves gathered in cuffs at her wrists. She matched the top with a ruched miniskirt. It sat high over her hips and featured a decorative frill at the bottom. Her flat stomach could be seen between the two items of clothing as well as a tattoo on one side of her midriff.

Her blonde locks were styled in gentle waves and parted to the side. As she pouted at her intended audience, her hair framed her pretty face and tumbled around her shoulders.

The geotag indicated that Ashley was in Los Angeles, California, and she stood outside in the bright sunlight in order to capture the stunning shot. She posed with her hands on her hips and her blood-red nails stood out in stark contrast against the pale outfit. Because of the color, her golden tan was also on display.

The celebrity appeared to be standing outside an apartment complex and underneath the shade of a tree. A long path led off into the distance and a lush green lawn separated it from a manicured garden bed.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond as soon as she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already racked up more than 5,100 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Beauty in white,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Omg! Total babe,” a fan declared.

“Happy Monday beautiful ángel,” another user stated in response to Ashley’s caption.

“Just wonderful [and] beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using three heart emoji at the end of their comment.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Ashley’s latest update. As is usual for Ashley, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones.

Along with her fashion updates, Ashley sometimes likes to share some shots that are more risqué in nature. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her “soft glam” look. As she posed with her back to the camera, her pert derriere was revealed in the peach-colored satin and lace lingerie set. As to be expected, her admirers were quick to show their support for the alluring update.