Carrie Underwood Shows Off World-Famous Legs In Tight Gray Leggings While ‘Taking In A Sunny Autumn Day’

The singer's leggings were from her CALIA by Carrie line.

Carrie Underwood shows off her world-famous legs in a new post to her Instagram feed on Monday, November 9. The country singer looked flawless as she flaunted her incredible physique while “taking in a sunny autumn day.”

In the photo, the 37-year-old stood outside in what appeared to be her backyard. She leaned up against a tall wooden fence, balancing on one foot as she propped the other up against the paneling behind her. The sun spilled down over the leaf-covered scene, illuminating Carrie as she gazed off into the distance with a soft smile across her face.

The American Idol alum looked incredibly stylish as she bundled up in a white sherpa sweatshirt from her own CALIA by Carrie line. The garment featured a mock neckline and long sleeves, which she opted to bunch up to her elbows to tease a peek at her toned arms. It was slightly oversized over her midsection, helping to emphasize the star’s slender frame, and cut off just above her hips to tease a glimpse at her trim waist.

The “Drinking Alone” songstress teamed her cozy top with a pair of tight leggings, also from the CALIA by Carrie collection. The bottoms featured a gray-and-white space-dyed pattern and fit snugly on her lower half in a manner that highlighted her sculpted thighs and toned calves. A set of thick, flattering seams also spanned the length of the garment that drew attention to her killer curves.

Carrie completed her athleisure look with a pair of white tennis shoes and wore what appeared to be an Apple watch around one of her wrists. She opted to leave her platinum locks down as she worked the camera. They were styled in a side part and loose waves that spilled effortlessly over her shoulders, perfectly framing her face along the way.

Fans certainly seemed impressed with Carrie’s fall-inspired ensemble and awarded the upload more than 76,000 likes in just four hours after it went live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to compliment the Grammy winner on her fashion sense and stunning beauty.

“You look beautiful, Carrie!! Your outfit looks cute & comfortable!” one person wrote.

“Love that sweater!!!” remarked another fan.

“So envious of your gorgeous legs!” a third follower commented.

“Gorgeous babe,” added a fourth admirer.

Carrie has been dazzling her followers by sharing a number of fall looks on her Instagram page. Last month, the star looked stunning as she rocked a polka-dotted blouse while posing with hubby Mike Fisher. Fans were thrilled by the couple’s loved-up display, awarding the post over 689,000 likes and 3,290 comments to date.