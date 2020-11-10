Fox News Cuts Away From Kayleigh McEnany Press Conference, Criticizes W.H. For Unfounded Fraud Claims

Fox News cut away from a news conference where White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made allegations of election fraud, with a host on the conservative network criticizing the Trump administration for making the unfounded claims.

The news conference took place on Monday, with McEnany repeating claims made by Donald Trump and his allies that there was massive fraud during the vote-counting process that benefitted Joe Biden. Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut into the event, telling viewers that the Trump team was not offering any evidence to back up the allegations. He added that they could not broadcast the statements while knowing there was no proof of what was being claimed.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear: she’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this,” he said, via The Independent.

Cavuto told viewers that Fox News would return to the press event if there was evidence presented that could back up the accusations.

“But that’s an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating, if she does bring proof of that of course we’ll take you back so far she has started saying, right at the outset, welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting,” he said.

Other news agencies have cut away from statements directly from Trump, including a press conference held over the weekend in which he continued to make the accusations that he had been cheated out of a win.

There have been reports of animosity between Trump and the network in the past week, starting with election night when Fox News was among the first to call the state of Arizona for Biden. Though others have held off in calling the state, which went for Trump in 2016, Fox News said it was not wavering on its decision to call the state. Reports noted that some members of the president’s inner circle called Fox News and Trump himself reportedly calling Rupert Murdoch, screaming at him about the decision.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Some at the network have been supportive of Trump’s claims, however. As The Inquisitr reported, Sean Hannity suggested last week that Pennsylvania may need to be headed to a “do-over” election based on the Trump camp’s allegations, though the idea has not been supported or suggested by any officials in Pennsylvania.