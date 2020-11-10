Laurence Bédard Flaunts Enviable Curves And Long Legs In Single-Strapped White Mini Dress

Instagram model Laurence Bédard wowed her 2.8 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 9, showed the celebrity rocking an incredibly tight mini dress as she flaunted her killer curves.

Laurence wore a white frock that hugged her form. It appeared to be made up of two layers, with the underskirt being slightly shorter than the sheer slip. The item of clothing also featured one strap over her shoulder, which further helped to show off her ample chest. With the skimpy item, not only were her curves on display but her long, toned legs as well.

She teamed it with a large tan-colored knitted cardigan. As she reached up to tuck her hair away from her face, she beamed for the camera and the woolly piece of clothing had fallen off her shoulders, giving Laurence’s supporters a better view of the dress below as well as several of her impressive tattoos.

On her feet, she wore neutral booted shoes with a peephole feature that showed off her perfectly manicured toes.

Laurence stood in front of a glass divider that featured wooden supports that were painted a dark green. Beyond that, appeared to be some sort of reception area. An ornate light fixture hung over another area that had a darker flooring to the bright cream shade that took up most of the space in front.

In the caption, the celebrity tagged Fashion Nova, giving her followers an indication of where to head to should they want to purchase the same outfit.

As soon as she posted the image, her supporters were quick to respond. Within six hours, the photo had already garnered 58,300 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“Nice smile,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Simply stunning,” a fan declared.

“You are a beautiful angel,” another user stated.

“You are the cutest little thing,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji in order to add further emphasis to their comment.

In fact, many of her followers opted to forego words and use emoji instead as a way to convey how they felt about the stunning image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart emoji. However, the kissing and drooling ones also got a serious workout as well.

Laurence often shares fashion updates with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she wore a similar mini dress that showed off her enviable figure. This time, the item of clothing was in a complementary shade of blue and was by the fashion label, Pretty Little Thing.