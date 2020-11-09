Olivia Culpo Wears Nothing But A White Poncho In Sizzling Double-Pic Update: ‘Brb Looking For My Pants’

The model also wore a pair of cognac brown sandals, and carried a small clutch purse.

On Monday, November 9, Olivia Culpo served up another hot look on her Instagram page. The model took to her account just moments ago to dazzle 4.7 million followers with the chic ensemble that has quickly been showered with praise.

In the double-pic post, the 28-year-old looked smoking hot as she rocked nothing more than a white poncho from Matteau that left little to the imagination. The sleeveless garment featured dramatic shoulder pads with fringe detailing along the hems, drawing attention to Olivia’s toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage, giving the images a seductive vibe.

The former Miss Universe certainly seemed confident in the designer piece, so much so that she opted to ditch her pants altogether. The poncho was long enough to pull off the risque move, grazing down to the middle of her thighs to cover up her derriere entirely. However, fans were still treated to a look at her toned legs, while a large slit down the side of the garment teased a glimpse of her killer curves.

Olivia wrapped a thin, cognac brown belt with gold hardware around her waist, helping to accentuate her trim physique and flat stomach. She also sported a pair of brown slide sandals and sunglasses, and carried a quilted clutch bag in her hands.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model and 2020 cover girl posed in front of a white building next to a large wooden door for the photo op. She did not share a geotag with the upload, though a slew of vibrant green cacti offered a possible indication that they were snapped during her recent vacation to Cabo, where she traveled to with her sister Sophia, as well as her fellow model pal Devon Windsor.

She struck a pose for the camera in the first shot, pointing one of her lean legs out in front of her while arching her back to highlight her slender frame. The second photo appeared to have been taken candidly as Olivia walked away from the building. In the caption, she teased that she was off to go look for her pants.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the supermodel’s latest social media appearance, with many flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

“Perfect,” praised another fan.

“You’re so gorgeous! Incredibly amazing!” a third follower gushed.

“Your sense of humor really makes you even more beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 32,000 likes after just one hour of going live.