Gabby Epstein Stuns Fans In Sexy Buckle Lingerie In Hot New Update

Gabby Epstein stunned many of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, November 9, with a hot new post. The Australian model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a picture that saw her sizzling in a lingerie set that did her curves nothing but favors, and her fans were quick to react.

The photo showed Epstein before a full-length mirror featuring an interwoven sisal frame. She posed in front of a bed with a headboard in a similar material as the mirror frame. Epstein held her iPhone by her face as she captured the selfie. Epstein crossed one leg in front of the other while kicking her hips to one side. She allowed her free arm to hang alongside her body.

Epstein rocked a black two-piece lingerie set by Lounge Intimates, as she revealed via the tag. She had on a garter belt wrapped around her waist, which included a series of buckles that attached to the thigh pieces. The bra had an underwire structure and the bottoms sat low, showcasing her tight stomach.

She wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled in soft curls that she pulled in front of her shoulder. It also looked like Epstein pulled a bit of the sides to the back, in a half ponytail.

In the caption, Epstein advised her followers to “buckle up,” referencing her lingerie.

The post proved to be popular with her admirers. Within just one hour of going live, it has attracted more than 45,700 likes and upward of 300 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to share their admiration for Epstein while also interacting with her caption.

“Look like you’re about to do some mountaineering in that harness,” one user chimed in.

“OMG in love Gabby! [heart-eyes emoji] [two black hearts] You are on fire darling,” replied another one of her followers.

“Ima have to double buckle if your behind the wheel,” raved a third admirer, including a string of fire emoji.

“Literally my all time fav post notification and the BEST human being in it,” added a fourth follower.

Epstein is well known among her fans for her racy photos and sense of humor, which she often combines in her posts. Last week, she shared a photo from a photo shoot she did with the photographer simply known as Clint that captured her whipping up pancake batter. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she channeled her inner Food Network star by striking seductive poses in a kitchen while wearing a sexy white bodysuit with a thong back.