Qimmah Russo Shares Smoking Hot Bikini Update As She Reminds Fans Not To Skip Leg Day

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo flaunted her enviable figure in front of her 1.6 million Instagram followers as she reminded them not to skip “leg day” when it came to working out. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 9, saw the celebrity showing off her muscular physique while wearing a skimpy bikini.

Qimmah wore a stunning shiny string bathing suit. The triangular cups plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of her cleavage. The briefs did up in neat bows that sat high over her toned hips. The outfit helped to highlight the model’s incredibly muscular appearance as she posed in front of an old metal drum.

The fitness guru shared a variety of alluring poses. In the first snap, she leaned back against the drum, supporting her weight with her hands. She arched her back slightly, which showed off her defined stomach as well as her chiseled legs. Her dark hair hung free, falling in gentle waves over her shoulders as she pouted seductively for the camera.

In the next shot, Qimmah rested herself against the prop, lifting one leg slightly off the ground as she did so.

The remaining two shots saw Qimmah performing similar poses to these ones. And, considering her caption, it came as no surprise that all of the shots drew her fan’s attention to her impressive pins.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within two hours, the set had already gathered an impressive 20,900 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“Incredible physique,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Dang lady you’re beautiful gorgeous,” a fan declared.

“I could never skip those legs,” another user stated, playing on the words written in Qimmah’scaption.

“You are my inspiration,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular one appeared to be the heart-eyed one. However, the fire, muscly arm, and variations on the heart emoji also got a thorough workout by her fans.

Qimmah often shows off her muscular body as a way to encourage her supporters to get fit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the day, she shared an impressive video update that saw the celebrity lifting a man rather than weights.

Standing over two weight stands. Qimmah braced herself as the person was positioned between her legs while they both held onto a red bar. He then straightened his body and Qimmah supported his entire weight for a moment before performing some squats in an incredible show of strength.