‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Adam Gets Desperate

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 10 tease Sally starts off her time in town, making Summer suspicious, which is never a good idea. Meanwhile, Adam tries to cover his track after Chance is shot while Chloe worries about Chelsea.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is making impressions all over Genoa City, according to SheKnows Soaps. It came as a bit of surprise that she and Theo (Tyler Johnson) knew each other, but they’d met when Sally spent time in New York City with an old boyfriend. She and Theo end up having dinner together even though Summer (Hunter King) warned the newcomer away from her devious, scheming ex-boyfriend.

When Theo suggests a new scheme, Sally knows enough to realize that she shouldn’t get on the bad side of the Abbotts or Jabot. After all, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is tight with them, and she’s working at Fenmores right now. However, Sally still has things she desperately wants, like her own fashion house. It won’t be easy to achieve that dream on her salary as Lauren’s assistant.

Theo feels that his inheritance was stolen from him, and he wants to get what is rightfully his from Dina’s (Marla Adams) estate. Although Sally is pretty savvy, it seems as if she might take Theo up on his offer to team up. Unfortunately for both of them, Summer happens to see them making plans, and she isn’t one to keep quiet about that type of thing.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, after Chance (Donny Boaz) is shot trying to warn Adam (Mark Grossman) about a shooter, Adam makes a desperate attempt to cover his tracks. He calls off the whole thing at Newman Tower and calls an ambulance for Chance. However, Adam doesn’t stick around to ensure his one-time friend received medical care. He splits and begins ridding himself of any evidence, including trashing Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) purse and other items he’d taken from her after being kidnapped. Adam doesn’t count on Chance being able to give Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) his name, though. Now, Rey is hot on the trail, and he knows that Adam has something to do with the whole situation.

Chelsea remains missing in action, and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is worried. Eventually, though, Chloe finds her friend upstairs at the Chancellor mansion, and Chelsea looks much worse for the wear. Chelsea’s appearance and behavior do not do anything to soothe Chloe’s concerns. Something huge happened, and Chloe wants to find out what is going on with Chelsea.