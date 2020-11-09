Natalie Roush Sizzles In Lacy Lingerie In Photo With Girlfriend

Natalie Roush tantalized her nearly 960,000 Instagram followers on Monday, November 8, when she took to the social media app to post a new photo that saw her rocking a sexy lingerie set that bared her sexy body as she posed next to a similarly dressed friend.

The photo showed Roush posing by a sliding door next to Tiana Kaylyn, as the tag indicated. Roush faced the camera, placing one leg in front of the other in a such a manner that highlighted the natural curves of her lower body. Her fellow model was in a three-quarter pose, with the front leg propped forward. Both of them looked at the camera, smiling with eyes narrowed.

Roush wore a two-piece set made from teal lace. The bra was semi-sheer, though the design from the fabric ensured that it covered her breasts in all the right spots. The top had details that extended from the underwire structure, creating a pattern on her sternum. Roush teamed it with a pair of matching bottom, which she pulled up high on the sides.

Kaylyn rocked a similar two-piece, though hers was white. Her bottoms had details on the bottoms’ sides that outlined her curvy hips. The photo shoot took place in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag.

Roush used the caption to share her gratefulness and love for her fans for supporting her over the years. She also gave a shoutout to Kaylyn.

The picture proved to be a success with her followers, garnering more than 22,300 likes and over 200 comments within three hours. Her fans wasted little time in sharing their reaction, taking to the comments section to praise both models’ beauty.

“You’re very pretty I hope and have a wonderful day today,” one user commented.

“Oh my God! I just stepped on my tongue and drooled all over myself!” raved another user.

“Woowww you’re unbelievable Natalie [heart-eyes emoji] [two cats with heart eyes] Perfection,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Literally my all time fav post notification and 2 absolute stunners in it,” added a fourth fan.

Roush has attracted a sizable following thanks to her captivating Instagram photos. Last week, she shared an image that featured her in a bunny costume that sent temperatures soaring, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She sat on a kitchen counter while spreading her legs wide, for a sultry pose. She had on a black bodice with white lace, which she accessorized with a bow choker and thigh-high stockings. On her head, she wore bunny ears to complete her look.