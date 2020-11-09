Donald Trump’s Claims Of Voter Fraud In 2016 & 2018 Resurface Amid 2020 Election Lawsuits

As Donald Trump continues to claim the 2020 election results are rife with voter fraud, Orin Kerr, a professor ta UC Berkeley Law, resurfaced the president’s previous claims of tampering that don’t appear to have led to tangible evidence for his accusations.

“Of course there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day. Why do Republican leaders deny what is going on? So naive!” Trump tweeted in October of 2016, one month before he defeated Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

The commander in chief again tweeted about possible electoral fraud three days after the midterm elections in November 2018.

“As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don’t worry, Florida – I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD!”

“Maybe Trump will come forward with the evidence of large scale voter fraud for both elections at the same time,” Kerr joked of the head of state’s past accusations.

Although all major media outlets have called the 2020 election for Joe Biden, the race has not been formally called, and Trump continues to claim that widespread voter fraud tilted the result in favor of his Democratic opponent. He is currently in the midst of multiple lawsuits to contest the results in battleground states like Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump claimed on Monday that additional proof of voter fraud in the Silver State has surfaced. However, he did not provide any further details of the alleged interference.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

According to The Associated Press, senior officials and Trump campaign aides told the publication that the president’s lawsuits are part of a broader strategy to give the head of state “an off-ramp for a loss he can’t quite grasp” as opposed to a legitimate attempt to shift the outcome of the election.

Elsewhere, accusations of fraud appear to support at least some of the president’s claims. Former Michigan Deputy Attorney General Zachary Larsen, who observed absentee ballot counting last week in Detroit, claimed that some counters were assigning fraudulent ballots to non-voters, Breitbart reported.

Larsen’s claims were outlined in a sworn affidavit, which Breitbart noted puts him at risk of legal repercussions if he is being untruthful. The testimony is part of a lawsuit filed by Wayne County residents against the City of Detroit and its election commission, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and Detroit City Clerk Janice M. Winfrey.

Nevertheless, CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta previously said that a Trump adviser told him the campaign has no tangible evidence of voter fraud.