Lizzo Praised For Body Positivity As She Flaunts Her Curves In String Bikini

Lizzo showed off her bikini body in a series of pictures and videos on Monday, winning over her fans with messages of body positivity in the revealing snaps.

The series started with a video that showed her facing away from the camera while wearing a skimpy swimsuit. In the slow-motion shot, Lizzo shook her long hair from side to side before snapping back and facing slightly to the side, shooting a steely gaze and showing off her glistening body. The thong bikini put her curves on display as she stood in front of a lush garden of tropical plants.

Lizzo then posted another image that appeared to have been snapped during her hair toss, showing her faced slightly toward the camera.

Lizzo faced the camera for the last series of pictures, posing in what appeared to be a blue knit bikini while standing next to the trunk of a tropical tree. In the caption, she wrote that fans had seen enough of her body, and it was time to show off more of her face.

The posts captured some viral attention, racking up more than 1 million likes in total and attracting plenty of compliments from her followers. Many were happy to see the positivity and messages of acceptance that she shared in the images. Others praised her for showing that women of all sizes can be proud of themselves and show off in whatever swimwear they like.

One wrote that she had never worn a two-piece swimsuit in her 45 years, but was now inspired to give it a try.

“You’re beautiful and cute and stunning and everything else that goes with goodness!!'” added another.

The revealing snaps and videos earned some attention beyond social media as well, earning a glowing write-up from Women’s Health that shared the images and noted her efforts to promote body positivity.

Lizzo also shared the sentiment in a recent interview with Vogue, where she was featured on the cover of the October 2020 issue. In the interview, Lizzo said it was “lazy” to say that she is just in favor of body positivity, that she wants to be “body-normative.”

“I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal,” she said. “I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”