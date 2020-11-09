Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns On Display As She Asks Her Fans What Animal They Would Choose To Be

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima delighted her 4.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 9, saw the celebrity showing off her pert derriere while wearing a matching underwear set.

In the caption, she invited her fans to comment on which animal they would like to be if they had the choice. As to be expected, there were plenty of replies.

Bruna wore a gray thong that featured a thick white band at the top. Sitting high over her toned hips and with her back to the camera, the model’s buns were the focal point of the update. She teamed this with a matching crop top that had delicate shoestring straps.

The Instagram sensation shared two photos in the update. In the first one, she stood in a bathroom as she looked back over her shoulder. As she did so, she appeared to be twirling s strand of her long golden locks as she pouted at her intended audience.

The second snap was a similar pose. However, this time Bruna looked down toward the floor as she rested her hands on her things. Her long locks, which were straightened and parted in the middle, had been pulled over one shoulder.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within 22 hours, the set had gathered a whopping 128,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“An eagle,” one follower wrote in the comments section, and they were not the only fan to declare this.

“Panther,” another fan remarked.

While some people wanted to share which animal they would be with the Instagram sensation, others were more interested in Bruna or her alluring outfit.

“You [are] looking superb and gorgeous,” a user stated.

“I love you queen!!” a fourth person declared, also using several emoji for added emphasis.

Many of her followers also used emoji rather in order to convey how they felt about the image. There were several instances of the fox-with-heart eyes. It is unclear if this emoji was used to represent the animal the user wanted to be or their reaction to Bruna’s foxy appearance. Someone else also used the rabbit icon. However, the most popular ones appeared to be fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones, and were in reference to the celebrity’s appearance.

This is not the first time that Bruna has shared a post to her official social media account where she was wearing this outfit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed it off while standing in what appeared to be the same bathroom. As she did so, bright sunlight streamed in and further highlighted her bronzed appearance.