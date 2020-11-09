Andrea Garcia Showcases Spectacular Curves In Sultry Catwoman Outfit

Andrea Garcia dropped jaws on Sunday, November 8, with a new Instagram post that highlighted her bodacious curves. The Venezuelan model and influencer gave her nearly 2 million fans something to look at as she posted a throwback from her Halloween costume, which was quite a sight.

The post included two picture, both of which showed Garcia in the same location while rocking a Catwoman outfit. She posed in front of a white marble-like wall. In the first, she had her back turned to the camera, putting her derriere at the center of the photo. The second featured her sideways as she bent her fingers in the shape of a claw.

Garcia sizzled in an all-black bodysuit made from a shiny fabric that hugged her body closely, highlighting her curves. It had long sleeves, over which she wore a pair of gloves. The suit had a belt that wrapped around Garcia’s slender waist, further emphasizing her hourglass figure.

Completing her look, she wore a Catwoman mask with pointed ears and a pair of matching high-heeled boots. Garcia added a pop of color to her ensemble with red lipstick.

In the caption, Garcia asked her followers to pick their favorite picture, according to a Google translation. She also added a hashtag that indicated the shot was from this year’s Halloween celebrations.

The slideshow has garnered more than 75,500 likes and over 1,400 comments in under a day. Her fans took to the comments section to praise Garcia’s physique and also her costume, sharing which picture they liked best.

“Uyyy Mamiiiii Andrea..[two heart-eyes emoji]. Definitely the first one. Even on Sunday nights you look Ultra Mega Beautiful and Mega Hot,” raved one follower.

“This time I won’t pick between number 1 and 2. I’ll simply say I like you every time,” chimed in a second fan.

“I love the second one! [heart-eyes emoji] [heart kiss emoji] [clapping hands] I already want it to be #Halloween2021,” a third user added.

“The woman wearing the suit is what I like the most. The suit simply allows us to see your beauty,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Late last week, Garcia once again flaunted her curvy beauty on her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a photo that showed her standing in a swimming pool with water reaching up to her thighs. The day was cloudy and the location included a pristine mountains in the background. She wore a black two-piece swimsuit with a white polka-dot print. The triangle top was small and the matching bottoms tied into bows on her sides.