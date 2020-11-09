‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate & Jake Get Steamy, Jen Slaps Jack

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, November 10, 2020 reveal that the drama will only intensify as the week rolls forward.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) collects herself following Abigail Devearux’s (Marci Miller) drunken outburst at her parents’ anniversary party, where it was revealed that Kate and slept with Jack (Matthew Ashford) while his wife, Jennifer Horton (Caddie McClain) was in a coma.

Kate will lean on her newfound friend, Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) for support during the tense time. The couple have been growing closer over the past few weeks, and there is a definite spark between them. On Tuesday, that spark will ignite passion and the two will end up hitting the sheets together.

While it seems unlikely that Kate and Jake will become Salem’s hottest new couple, it will be interesting to see where the relationship goes. Kate has become known for getting steamy with the men of Salem, but can never seem to find her longtime love.

In addition, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will soon be returning to town, and she and Jake have unfinished business. The two were getting hot and heavy before Gabi was forced to leave town with her father and brother in order to keep her family out of harm’s way.

Chris Haston / NBC

Elsewhere in Salem, Jack and Jennifer will continue to have their heated conversation. Jen is completely shocked and heartbroken to learn that her beloved husband turned to another woman while she was in a year-long coma. Jack’s involvement with Kate came as a shock to everyone, but no one more so than Jennifer. She’ll be so enraged that she’ll slap him across the face.

The revelation not only ruined the couple’s anniversary celebration, but the infidelity in Jack’s moment of weakness may have also cost him his marriage.

In addition, Gwen will lie to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) about how Abigail came to find the letter that exposed Jack and Kate’s affair. Of course, Gwen planned the entire scenario so that the information would get leaked and cause chaos.

Finally, Claire Brady and Theo Carver will reconnect. The pair, who used to date before Theo left town, will catch up about old times, their sadness over Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) death, and what they’ve been doing over the past few years.

All the while, Xander will encourage his intern, Charlie, to pursue his relationship with Claire. Xander will likely hope that Charlie’s romance with Victor’s granddaughter will work out in his advantage at some point.