Jade Thirlwall Wears Cut-Out Crop Top & Pants For MTV EMAs Performance

On Sunday night, Little Mix hosted this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards. The chart-topping stars also performed their new single “Sweet Melody,” which is currently rising up the charts in the U.K. Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of the group, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself that were taken from the performance.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a white cut-out crop top with no sleeves. The item of clothing featured a zip going up the top half and a turtle neck. Thirlwall displayed a hint of her decolletage as well as her midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted loose-fitted pants that were cut-out around the upper thigh area, which helped showcase her black fishnet tights underneath. Thirlwall completed her outfit with white boots and long silky sleeves of the same color that weren’t attached to her attire. She styled her long, wavy brunette locks down with a middle part.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was seen looking fixated on something in front of her. The pic showcased Thirlwall’s sharp jawline and fierce expression.

In the next slide, the X Factor winner was captured singing with her microphone held to her mouth. She was snapped side-on and gave fans a view of her ensemble from behind.

In the third and final frame, Thirlwall was photographed leaning forward closer up while gazing to the left.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Callum Mills, her makeup artist Heidi North, hairstylist Aaron Carlo, and styling duo Zack Tate and Jamie Mcfarland for helping her achieve this look.

In the span of three hours, Thirlwall’s post racked up more than 204,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.9 million followers.

“The way these photos live in my mind rent free,” one user wrote.

“babe this performance was EVERYTHING!!” another person shared.

“YOU ARE A GODDESS,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“The way you ate and left no crumbs,” a fourth admirer commented.

Little Mix performed full choreography while singing “Sweet Melody” completely live. The whole performance can be watched on MTV International’s official YouTube channel.

On the night, they also won two awards — Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland act.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, group member Jesy Nelson was not in attendance due to her being unwell.

For her red carpet look, Thirlwall slayed in a matching pink co-ord.