Camila Bernal Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy Maid Costume

Camila Bernal oozed sex appeal on Monday, November 9, when she treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to a hot new update. The Latina bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to upload a couple of snapshots that featured her in a racy maid costume that highlighted her hourglass figure.

The two-picture slideshow captured Bernal standing indoors next to what looked to be a bed. She stood on a blue rug with a white flower, turning her back toward the viewer, putting large booty front and center. The camera was positioned close to the floor, framing her from a low angle that further emphasized her backside.

Bernal stretched one leg back as she arched her back, placing her hand below her buttock. She rocked a black bodysuit featuring a G-string that left little to the imagination, baring her glutes almost entirely. The piece was adorned with frilly details in white lace, resembling the material often associated with a French maid outfit.

She completed her look with a maid headband made from white lace, matching the details on her bodysuit. Bernal also sported the similar fabric around her wrists, adorned with a tiny black bow.

On her feet, she wore a pair of black ankle boots with short heels and a silver zipper on the side. Bernal wore her dark brunette tresses styled down in straight strands that fell to her low back.

The post didn’t need a lot of time to start getting praise from her followers. Within two hours, it has garnered more than 22,800 likes and upwards of 310 comments. Most of her fans used the opportunity to compliment Bernal on her curvaceous body, particularly her round derriere.

“God damn how many handfuls is that [peach] though,” one user wrote.

“WOW!!! THAT THING LOOKs CRAZY. NICE ANGLES,” replied another fan, including a series of peach emoji.

“WOW! Absolutely loving your latest posts! You are absolutely gorgeous! Looking good mama! @caamibernaal,” a third one chimed in.

“That back [fire] [heart-eyes emoji] [red heart] baby got BACK!!!” raved a fourth user.

Bernal isn’t one to shy away from the cameras, as her followers will surely know. Over the weekend, she shared a video in which she strutted her stuff in a pair of nude shorts and a sports bra, baring her curves, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The spandex bottoms sat around her navel, squeezing her midriff. The garment was made from an ultra-thin fabric that gave it a semi-sheer quality. The clip was shot for Bang Energy, she revealed.