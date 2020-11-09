Gabriella Abutbol Goes Braless In Black Panties & Unbuttoned Shirt

Gabriella Abutbol left very little to the imagination in a brand new Instagram update on Monday afternoon. The gorgeous model flashed a ton of skin as she served up some sexy looks for the camera.

In the racy pics, Gabriella looked smoking hot as she opted to go braless in a pair of black panties and an unbuttoned shirt. The dark orange shirt was oversized and featured long sleeves. It included a collar, a large breast pocket, and buttons down the front — which she left unfastened in order to flaunt her bare chest and cleavage.

She added a pair of black panties to the ensemble. The underwear boasted a lacy waistband and was cut high over her curvy hips. It also hugged her slender midsection tightly while flaunting her long, lean legs. Gabriella’s flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also highlighted in the snaps. She sported only one accessory in the shot, which was an orange beanie on her head.

In the first photo, Gabriella sat on a wooden stool with her legs apart. She leaned forward and placed her hands in front of her as she tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the second shot, she allowed the shirt to fall off of one of her shoulders while she wore a flirty smile on her face.

The final snap, featured Gabriella standing up and moving her top to give fans a peek at her panties. She tugged at the lingerie as she rocked a sultry expression.

She wore her long, dark hair styled in voluminous waves that spilled over both of her shoulders and hung down her back. In the caption of the post, she asked her followers which photo was their favorite.

Gabriella’s 1.8 million followers didn’t waste any time showing some love for the pics, which garnered more than 16,000 likes within the first 45 minutes after they were shared to her account. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 300 messages during that time.

“Okay these are the cutesttt omg,” one follower wrote.

“Ok u need to wear a beanie more often lol,” another stated.

“Literally my all time fav post notification and the BEST human being in it,” a third user gushed.

“You appreciating your body encourages me to appreciate mine,” a fourth comment read.

Gabriella doesn’t appear to be shy about showing her fit physique online. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model stunned her followers as she opted for an animal-print bikini in a recent upload. That post has reeled in more than 48,000 likes and over 2,900 comments thus far.