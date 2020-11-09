Abby Dowse Sizzles In Strappy Black Lingerie For Seductive New Upload

Abby Dowse snaps a selfie.
Abby Dowse / Instagram
Celebrities

Abby Dowse took to Instagram to share another smoking hot shot that saw her clad in barely-there lingerie. The model added the photo to her feed a few hours after showing off her ensemble’s back on November 9.

The image captured Abby posed against a white wall. She faced her chest toward the camera, giving fans a great look at her fit figure. The blond bombshell draped both arms near her sides as she gazed into the lens with a sultry stare and her lips parted. The model stood with her feet shoulder-length apart, popping one of her hips slightly to the side. Abby showcased her bombshell curves in an all-black outfit that she said had her “feeling all the feels.”

A tag in the post indicated that the sexy set was from Lounge Underwear. On her upper-half, she sported a black bra with think straps that left her bronze arms well on display. It also had a scooping neckline that showed off her ample bust. Each cup had a thick strap that arched over her cleavage and featured a set of silver fasteners that drew even more attention to her curves. The bra also boasted a thick logo band with black embroidery that stretched over her ribcage.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot and gave her outfit a dominatrix-inspired feel. The logo band was worn tightly over her navel, highlighting her hourglass curves. The piece had a few peek-a-boo panels near her midsection, allowing her to show off her bronze skin. Its high-rise design showcased Abby’s slender thighs, and she had a set of thick straps that ran down the front, attaching to a semi-sheer garter.

Abby wore a dainty silver cross necklace on her collar that trailed to the tip of her breast. She added a thin bracelet on each of her wrists and completed her look with a sexy hairstyle. Abby wore a center part and loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders and back.

View this post on Instagram

This set has me feeling all the feels ????

A post shared by ABBY DOWSE (@abbydowse) on

Abby’s eager audience has been loving her most recent update, and within hours, it’s accrued 8,800 likes and 200-plus comments. Most social media users raved over Abby’s body while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead.

“You’re the ultimate, so so gorgeous,” one follower gushed, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

“Perfect human, thank you for your pictures,” a second complimented.

“Abby you look absolutely amazing as always so much perfection in one shoot/ picture Abby,” one more raved.