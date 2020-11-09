Rachael Ostovich Shows Off Insane Cleavage As She Rocks Skintight Workout Gear

Rachael Ostovich showed her her 714,000 Instagram followers some insane cleavage in her November 9 update, which was a short, light-hearted, boomerang-style video. She expressed her excitement for her upcoming fight in the caption.

The UFC fighter rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings. The cheetah-printed pants hugged her slim waist and showed off the upper half of her toned midsection. She paired the bottoms with a black sports bra with two thin straps that fit securely over her shoulders. The garment featured a deep U-neck that showed off her cleavage and the muscle definition in her arms. Rachael also sported a pair of UFC branded MMA gloves for the short film.

The 29-year-old wore her extremely long hair in two braids that extended all the way down to her hips. She parted her hair in the middle and the braids were tucked neatly behind each ear.

Rachael stood facing the camera. She let her left arm hang naturally at the side of her body. As she twisted her core towards the camera, she threw a playful right jab at her videographer. While she threw the punch, she smiled brightly for her fans.

The video appeared to be taken in a training facility of some sort. Rachael has recently posted several workout clips in the same location.

Rachael will be facing off against Gina Mazany for her November 28 fight. The event will be her first time competing in 2020, according to a report from MMA Fighting. She will be returning to the Octogan after losing to Paige VanZant in January 2019.

The fighter’s fans seemed just as excited as she was about her upcoming competition. People were also quick to notice her stunning figure and made sure to express their approval in the comments section of the post.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, adding a row of fire emoji to the comment.

“Oh my goodness you are stunning,” another person admired.

“Beautiful as always,” a third follower commented.

The post received over 20,000 views and hundreds of comments within an hour after it went live.

