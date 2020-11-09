Pia Mia Models Crop Top & Skintight Leggings From Her New Clothing Range

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new snapshots of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress recently collaborated with the fashion brand Adam Selman Sport and is using the social media platform to model items from her own range.

In the first shot, the “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top with wide straps. The item of clothing featured two white stripes and the brand’s initials written in the same color across the bottom. On the front and back appeared a pink flame graphic. The low-cut number displayed her decolletage and her midriff. Pia paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted leggings that had “HOT” written in pink on the left. She completed the look with white lace-up sneakers and rocked long acrylic nails. Pia accessorized herself with stud earrings and styled her long, wavy blond hair down with a middle part.

The entertainer was captured in front of a white backdrop from the thighs-up. She tugged at the straps on her top and tilted her head up while gazing directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Pia was snapped from head-to-toe with one foot on tiptoes. She raised both her arms above her head and stared in front with a fierce expression.

In the fourth and final frame, Pia gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She held onto her locks while keeping her foot on tiptoes.

In the third pic, Pia switched up her attire and wore a white T-shirt that had “princess” on the front with a small crown. She pulled down the garment from the neckline and raised one arm over her head.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 38,300 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“These photos are amazing. You are so pretty, love u,” one user wrote.

“You’re so beautiful,” another person shared, adding the red heart emoji.

“ahhh u look so good,” remarked a third fan.

“you look so god! I’m so proud bb. love you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this month, Pia released the visualizer for the remix of her new song, “HOT.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked sizzling hot in a cut-out silver bodysuit that featured thin straps. Pia accessorized with numerous jeweled silver necklaces, a thick chain, rings, a bracelet, and heart-shaped earrings while sporting her long, wavy blond hair up in a ponytail.