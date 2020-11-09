Holly Sonders Sizzles In A Tight Dress While Hitting A Golf Ball For Latest Video Update

Holly Sonders flaunted her curvaceous figure while showing off her athletic ability in a recent Instagram video upload. In the clip, she was filmed wearing a short dress that showcased her toned legs while working on her golf game.

The former Fox Sports host is known for her skills on the links, and in this update she was recorded hitting a tee shot on a simulator. She was on a carpeted area in front of a large screen, and stood within a green circle that acted as a tee box.

The 33-year-old had her auburn-colored hair tied in a long ponytail that flowed down her back. Sonders sported a tight-fitting maroon-colored dress that accentuated her curves. It had a short-sleeve polo-style top which the television personality left unbuttoned as it hugged onto her chest. The short skirt bottom had slits on the sides and wrapped tightly around her fit backside. She wore a white glove on her left hand, and completed the ensemble with white and black sneakers.

At the beginning of the vid, Sonders was filmed from the side as she bent her knees and gripped the shaft of an iron with a projected fairway displayed on the screen. The Michigan State University product raised the club for her backswing, and viewers caught a quick glimpse of her ample assets in the formfitting number.

Sonders had her back turned to the camera as she watched the trajectory of the ball. This angle gave fans an eyeful of her sculpted legs and pert derriere as she arched her back while following her shot. The ball appeared to land in the digital weeds, and the golfer was filmed walking forward just as the clip ended.

For the caption, Sonders promoted an upcoming golfing event that she would be offering commentary for on Twitch. She joked about shanking her drive before uploading the footage on Monday.

Many of the television personality’s 482,000 Instagram followers noticed the post, and more than 1,100 found their way to the like button in just over an hour after it was posted. Sonders received close to 50 comments in that short time, as her replies were littered with fire emoji. Fans complimented her stunning physique as they commented on her game.

“Perfect form! Perfect body!” one admirer wrote.

“That’s gonna make for a difficult second shot,” a follower joked.

“Love these posts,” another replied.

“Can I be your caddy?” an Instagram user asked while adding a heart-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders recently flaunted serious cleavage while posing in lingerie for a steamy video update.