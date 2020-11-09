Sierra Skye Slays In Cheeky Denim Bottoms & Flaunts Her Derriere With Daisy Keech And Kinsey Wolanski

Sierra's model companions also rocked revealing bottoms.

Sierra Skye teamed up with two other popular Instagram influencers to give her 4.1 million followers a triple dose of exemplary derrieres to admire.

On Monday, Sierra helped her fans start their work weeks off with a bang by sharing a photo of herself posing with fellow social media sensations Sierra Skye and Kinsey Wolanski. The pic provided a view of the scantily clad models from the back.

The beautiful trio flaunted their booties for a photo op with a western theme. The shoot took place in a ranch setting near a wooden fence covered with wire mesh. They stood between the rails of a railroad track and enjoyed a scenic view of mountains, trees, and a clear blue sky. All of the women raised their arms up in pose that exuded joy.

Sierra stood on the right. She rocked a pair of denim bottoms with a snug fit and cheeky style that showed off every curve of her peachy posterior. Faded accents gave the garment a rustic vibe. Two tied strings were all that could be seen of her top. The lower tie circled her tiny waist at its smallest point.

She gave her look some funky cowgirl flair by holding a cowboy hat that featured a cow-print pattern in black and white. Her outfit also included antiqued brown boots. The model’s blond hair spilled down her back in piecey waves.

Her companions also rocked western-inspired outfits. Kinsey stood in the center of the group. The blond bombshell wore her lighter blond hair in a style that was similar to Sierra’s. She was clad in a sheer all-black outfit that was comprised of a bralette, backless chaps, and a thong with two thin straps on each side.

Daisy’s dainty thong was even tinier. The garment’s back was little more than a strip of lace fabric that didn’t leave much of her curvy booty to the imagination. She sported a matching strappy top and classic brown cowboy boots. She also had a cow-print purse slung over one shoulder. She was the only model whose face was visible, due to her decision to lean her head back and angle it toward the camera. Her eyes were closed, and she had a blissful smile on her face.

Between the three of them, the gorgeous women boast over 13 million Instagram followers. Their combined popularity guaranteed that their collaborative work would be a smash hit, and it quickly amassed over 53,000 likes in the span of an hour.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Sierra slayed in another revealing look in a pic that she posted on Sunday. She chose a location with a tropical vibe for that alluring shot, which found her sporting a pair of scanty bikini bottoms and a scarf top.