Demi Rose Flashes Busty Figure In A Mismatched Bikini

Demi Rose went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram snapshot on Monday afternoon. The model flashed her busty figure as she opted for a teeny bathing suit while looking peaceful and calm.

In the stunning shot, Demi looked hotter than ever as she posed in a printed bikini top with black trim and a plummeting neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

She added a the pair of mismatched black bikini bottoms, which were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a sheer floral robe.

Demi stood in front of a stone wall for the snap. She had her feet placed on a circular rock as she bent one knee and arched her back. Her chest was pushed out as one arm reached out to the side and the other brushed against the side of her face lightly.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were twisted into a thick braid that hung over her shoulder. In the background of the photo, some green foliage could be seen. She geotagged her location as The Maldives.

Demi’s 15.1 million followers immediately began to respond to the photo by clicking the like button more than 52,000 times within the first 22 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 430 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Zen Goddess, Pure Divinity and Wonderousness,” one follower stated.

“You are the most perfect human being to walk this earth. Seriously flawless and stunning in every single way. I love you Demi. Ur an icon,” declared another.

“Such beauty in all ways,” a third user wrote.

“Beautiful picture of you and love the settings, you do so good on background pics,” a fourth comment read.

The model never appears to have any issues with posting ultra-sexy snaps of herself to social media. She’s often seen putting her hourglass figure in the spotlight while wearing skimpy ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a see-through metallic dress while posing in front of a gorgeous sunset. That post was also a hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 342,000 likes and over 2,400 comments.