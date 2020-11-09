‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Nate Stuns Elena

The episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on Monday, November 9, featured Chance proposing to Abby before they both dealt with issues regarding her brother, Adam. Nate blamed Devon for everything, and then he left Elena stunned by his decision. Finally, Victor warned the Newmans that he never gives up on his children.

Chance (Donny Boaz) surprised Abby (Melissa Ordway) with a romantic proposal in Chancellor Park. She said yes, and they went back to their hotel suite to celebrate. After they enjoyed some adult time, Abby left to meet her dad and siblings at Newman Enterprises, and Chance went to check out what Adam (Mark Grossman) was doing after receiving information that he was on the move.

At his penthouse, Adam remembered conversations with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and then he armed the bomb that was planted at Newman Tower. He got word that Chelsea escaped, so he went to the area to check it out. Chance showed up, and they argued a bit. Later, outside, Adam hit the button to the bomb, and Chance noticed somebody dressed in black, aiming a gun at Adam. Chance called out for Adam to be careful.

At Newman, Victor (Eric Braeden) told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) that Adam needed psychological help. After he got it, Victor wanted the family to welcome him. Nick got a call from Sharon (Sharon Case) about Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), so he left.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon told Nick all about Faith telling off Adam. Sharon felt she’d betrayed their daughter by letting Adam back into the family. Nick warned Sharon that Adam had no soul remaining to save. Nick made his way back to the meeting and informed Victor that nobody in the family, including Faith, felt that Adam was worth saving. Victoria agreed, but Victor warned them all that he never gave up on his children.

Lily (Christel Khalil) stopped by Devon’s (Bryton James) to catch up. She also proposed that LP partner with the Chancellor Communications streaming service. Devon seemed intrigued, but when Lily suggested he meet with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to talk it over, he accused his sister of trying to set him up. Lily didn’t think that Devon and Amanda dating would be a bad thing, though. Devon insisted that he was just friends with his late wife’s sister.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) overheard the doctor tell Nate (Sean Dominic) some difficult news about his hand, and she tried to reassure him. Later, they talked on the patio at Crimson Lights. Nate blamed everything on Devon and told Elena he planned to leave town after she said that what happened between them was only due to adrenaline.